Kazakhstan calls for accelerated nuclear power station development

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 23. The President of Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of accelerating the implementation of the nuclear power plant construction project in Kazakhstan during a meeting with the Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev, Trend reports.

The President was provided with information on the key results of the work, plans for the growth of Kazakhstan's fuel and energy complex, and the execution of significant oil and gas and energy projects during the meeting.

President Tokayev was also briefed on the progress of the heating season and the operation of major heat and power supply facilities. Tokayev instructed that special attention be paid to monitoring the heating season and the implementation of energy infrastructure modernization projects.

To note, on October 6, a referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant was held in Kazakhstan, in which more than 71 percent of the population voted in favor.