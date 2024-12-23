Azerbaijan's Baku presents portal of electronic services and information systems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The portal of electronic services and information systems AMIN (Azerbaijan Multicultural Information Network), has been presented in Baku, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Ramin Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the Forum of Religious Figures of Azerbaijan on the topic "Pressing Issues of Religious Enlightenment: Tradition, Experience, and Prospects" today.

Mammadov pointed out that Azerbaijan is a unique place where various ethnic and religious communities live together, share common values, and play the role of a spiritual bridge between civilizations.

"The liberated territories are reviving, and our religious monuments are regaining their historical appearance. On the initiative of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is successfully carrying out restoration work on historical and cultural monuments in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

The Juma Mosque in Aghdam, the mosque in Zangilan, and the mosques in Yukhari Govhar Agha, Ashaghy Govhar Agha, Mamayi, Taza Mahalla, and Saatli have been put into operation after restoration. In several cities and regions, the construction and restoration of mosques, as well as churches, are ongoing.

As President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev emphasizes in his speeches that tolerance, multiculturalism, and respect for religions are our way of life. Our people, with their high moral qualities, simply cannot imagine an alternative to respectful attitudes toward others' values, traditions, and heritage. In the thinking and historical memory of Azerbaijanis, there is no experience of intolerance toward other nations and beliefs.

We see ethnic and religious diversity as not a dividing line but a unifying factor that fosters mutual dialogue. We live in a stable, safe, and prosperous society. We have a strong state that accepts all its citizens, regardless of their religion or ethnic background, and protects them from dangers.

One of the main goals of the AMIN portal is to organize religious education work at a higher level. We believe that this portal will ensure the availability and transparency of services provided by the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations. At the same time, the information systems presented on the portal will demonstrate the unique picture of Azerbaijani multiculturalism.

During the forum, we'll hear proposals from religious figures, government officials, scholars, and representatives of the public and witness fascinating debates. The speeches and panel discussions will provide a clear understanding of the main directions and current issues of Azerbaijan's state policy in the religious sphere.

At the same time, this will allow for studying the existing situation and problems related to the religious situation in the country, threats and challenges, as well as constructive opinions and proposals about the legislative framework," the chairman added.

To note, the Forum of Religious Figures of Azerbaijan on the topic "Pressing Issues of Religious Enlightenment: Tradition, Experience, and Prospects," organized by the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, has gathered more than 100 religious figures, leaders of Islamic and non-Islamic religious communities from different religions, invited from regions of Azerbaijan.

The forum focuses on raising awareness of religious threats, enhancing the role of religious leaders in the process of religious education, and examining opinions and proposals regarding the activities of religious communities and figures, as well as the difficulties they face.

