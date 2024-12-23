Azerbaijan's Khankendi gears up for New Year (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. On the occasion of December 31—the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year—special preparations for the holiday are being made in the Khankendi city liberated from occupation, Trend reports.

According to information, the special representative office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts is carrying out relevant preparatory activities. A New Year's tree is installed in Victory Square in the city; streets are decorated with festive attributes.

To note, on the occasion of December 31—World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year—the “Winter Fairy Tale” fair will be held in Khankendi for the first time this year from December 26 through January 4. Meanwhile, a concert program will be held in Khankendi on December 28.