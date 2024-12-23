Azerbaijan develops mobile version of hospital management system - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Successful steps have been taken in Azerbaijan to improve the E-Tabib hospital management system and IT infrastructure and strengthen information security, and a mobile version of the hospital management system has been developed, the executive director of the Territorial Medical Units Management Association (TABIB), Vugar Gurbanov, said in response to questions from reporters at the press conference on the results of 2024 and plans for 2025, Trend reports.

The central PACS system is designed to collect instrumental examination images in a database and ensure accessibility.

He noted that currently all necessary medical equipment of 16 medical institutions has been integrated into this system, with nearly 400,000 patients' data placed in the system.

“Thanks to this system, doctors have quick and secure access to patient information from anywhere, which significantly accelerates the processes of diagnosis and treatment.

Meanwhile, having instant access to patients' medical history allows doctors to provide an individualized approach and apply more effective treatment methods. This system is planned to be implemented starting from the first quarter of 2025,” he added.