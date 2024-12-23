Azerbaijan, Serbia move forward in exploring new areas of cooperation - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijan and Serbia are actively exploring new directions for cooperation, said Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric, Bayramov emphasized the significant progress made in bilateral relations following presidential visits in recent years, as well as foreign ministers' visits in both the past and current years.

"The visits of our presidents in 2022, 2023, and 2024, as well as those of our foreign ministers in recent years, along with the agreements signed during these visits and the work of the Strategic Partnership Council between Azerbaijan and Serbia, have significantly contributed to the strengthening of our bilateral relations. Building on dialogue and interaction mechanisms, such as political consultations between our foreign ministries, we continue to explore and identify new areas of cooperation and partnership," he said.

Bayramov further noted that political cooperation between the two countries has led to a high level of mutual support in international organizations.

"Although the current level of trade and economic relations does not fully reflect the potential of our countries, we are systematically working to improve it through regular meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation. We are also exploring opportunities in areas such as energy security, renewable energy, education, science, culture, and tourism, which are promising fields for expanding bilateral cooperation," he added.

The minister also highlighted that the introduction of a visa-free regime for citizens of Azerbaijan and Serbia has further strengthened ties between the peoples of the two countries.

"As Azerbaijan chairs COP29, we have opened new opportunities for cooperation in climate diplomacy. We are confident that the upcoming EXPO-2027, to be held in Serbia, will be another significant step forward in the development of our partnership," he concluded.