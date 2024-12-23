Tajikistan and Russia's Tatarstan discuss industrial cooperation

Photo: Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 23. Tajikistan and Russia's Tatarstan have discussed expanding industrial cooperation, Trend reports.

A delegation from Tajikistan, led by Minister of Industry and New Technologies Sherali Kabir, met with Rustam Minnikhanov, President of Tatarstan, in Kazan. The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors, with a particular emphasis on trade, investment, and industry.

The sides highlighted key areas for cooperation, including metallurgy, mining, oil and gas, chemicals, light and food industries, pharmaceuticals, and construction. They expressed strong interest in deepening ties, acknowledging Tatarstan's status as one of the leading economic regions in Russia.

One of the primary objectives identified was strengthening direct economic relations between businesses and economic entities in both regions. The potential for increasing mutual trade and collaborating on investment projects was also emphasized.

In addition to economic cooperation, the two parties expressed a shared interest in expanding cultural and humanitarian exchanges, particularly in education, science, and healthcare.