Equinor finalizes acquisition of 10% stake in Ørsted

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Equinor has completed the acquisition of a 10-percent shareholding in Ørsted A/S (“Ørsted”), as initially announced on October 7, 2024, Trend reports.

Following the necessary approvals under FID regulations, Equinor has also acquired an additional 0.2-percent shareholding, equivalent to 840,764 shares, in Ørsted.

The volume-weighted average price for the 10-percent stake is DKK 398.5 per share, bringing the total consideration to $2.3 billion, based on a USD/DKK exchange rate of 7.15.