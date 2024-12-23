Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss strategic partnership (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 23 December 2024 14:25 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: MFA of Azerbaijan

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held an enlarged meeting with the country's Foreign Minister Marko Djuric within the framework of his visit to Serbia, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed political, military-economic, energy, humanitarian, and other aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries. The sides expressed satisfaction with mutual support of each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity and fruitful cooperation within regional and international platforms.

Jeyhun Bayramov informed his counterpart about the process of normalization of relations with Armenia, as well as the problems remaining in the context of the peace agenda.

Will be updated

