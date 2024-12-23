Azerbaijan's Shahdag ferry sails back in operation after thorough tune-up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The Shahdag ferry, owned by the Azerbaijani Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), has been successfully repaired and returned to service, Trend reports citing ASCO.

"The repair work carried out at the Zygh shipbuilding and ship repair plant was completed promptly and with high quality.

The main and auxiliary engines, pumps, and coolers of the ferry were repaired. Necessary work was also done on the auxiliary steam boiler and auxiliary boiler. Welding on the hull, pipe installation, automation, and electrical equipment repairs were carried out on the vessel.

Additionally, communication systems and electro-radar navigation equipment were repaired, and faulty spare parts were replaced with new ones. A new type of speed measurement equipment, a log-navigation system, was also installed.

The ferry's superstructure was cleaned and painted, and the living and working quarters for the crew were renovated according to modern standards.

Following successful sea trials, the Shahdag ferry was put into operation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. The first voyage was made from Alat port to Kuryk port.

ASCO also noted that the ferry's length is 154.5 meters, its width is 18.3 meters, and its maximum speed is 12.5 knots," ASCO said in a statement.

The “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Joint-Stock Company merged the country’s main fleets, the Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic’s Caspian Sea Oil Fleet. The “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” CJSC has two shipyards and offshore support and commercial fleets. The merchant fleet has 51 ships: 20 tankers, 12 ferries, 16 dry cargo, 1 Ro-Ro, and 2 Ro-Pax. By integrating maritime fleets, the “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Closed Joint-Stock Company takes on high-level responsibilities.

