Azerbaijan works on new employment programs - deputy chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijan is developing two new social projects aimed at enhancing employment, one of which is a targeted program, while the other focuses on assigning jobs through quotas, said Hasil Abbasov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Trend reports.

Speaking at a conference on "Labor Relations, Occupational Safety, and Human Resources as Key Components of Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance Approaches," Abbasov highlighted that legislative acts related to the targeted program are expected to be adopted soon.

The platform will lend a helping hand to individuals in their job hunt, and pertinent competitions will be thrown into the mix to spice things up.

Abbasov further explained that another social program involves job placements through quotas. This program is aimed at specific groups, including people with disabilities, families of martyrs, youth under twenty, single parents, parents raising more than five children, and parents caring for children with disabilities.

The official also mentioned that the program will support the integration of individuals recently released from penitentiary institutions into the labor market.

Furthermore, he articulated that individuals approaching the retirement threshold, specifically those with a temporal margin of two years or less, will derive advantages from these strategic initiatives.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel