Azerbaijan's membership in D-8 makes organization even stronger - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijan's membership in D-8 has made the organization even stronger, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a meeting of the country's Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

"We had bilateral meetings with Egyptian President Sisi and other leaders as part of the summit. We see the positive impact of the sincere dialogue between Türkiye and Egypt in many areas", he added.

To note, the Republic of Azerbaijan was unanimously elected as a member of D-8 on December 19 during the XI D-8 Summit in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.