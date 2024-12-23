Azerbaijan improves management in utilization of non-metallic mineral deposits - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the improvement of management in the sphere of utilization of non-metallic mineral deposits in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the decree, AzerGold Closed Joint Stock Company should:

- analyze the current situation in the field of development of non-metallic mineral deposits with the involvement of reputable international consulting companies, study the relevant market, and, depending on the results of the conducted research, prepare within four months proposals to improve management in this area and submit them to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- within six months to prepare and submit to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan proposals on improvement of national standards in the field of study, exploration, development, and exploitation of non-metallic mineral deposits taking into account international standards;

- to take the necessary measures to resolve other issues arising from this decree.

The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to solve the issues arising from this decree.

This decree comes into force from the date of its signing.