President of Uzbekistan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, dear brother.

I sincerely congratulate you on your birthday and take great pleasure in conveying my best wishes to you.

We regard you as an outstanding statesman and political figure, a true patriot and dedicated son of your nation, who has made unparalleled contribution to the comprehensive development of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the restoration of the country's territorial integrity and historical justice, the improvement of the people's welfare, and the strengthening of your state’s reputation on the international stage. We hold you in high esteem.

The significant achievements your country has attained in all priority areas are the vivid results of your visionary and effective policies, which align perfectly with Azerbaijan's fundamental interests and reflect its major goals.

We highly value your great contributions to further strengthening the long-standing historic bonds of friendship between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, as well as expanding multifaceted and long-term mutual relations.

In particular, I take great satisfaction in noting the deepening of brotherly and solidarity-based ties between us in recent years, as well as the intensification of high-level constant dialogues and reciprocal visits.

Honorable President, Your Excellency,

I am confident that through our joint efforts, the strategic partnership between our nations—founded on mutual trust and a spirit of solidarity—will continue to grow and flourish for the mutual benefit and shared progress of our friendly peoples.

Dear Brother, once again, I sincerely congratulate you on this memorable and joyous occasion. I pray to Almighty Allah for long life, robust health, and happiness for you and your family members. May you achieve great success in your highly responsible mission for the prosperity of your people. I also wish the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace, enduring progress, and well-being," the letter reads.