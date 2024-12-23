President of Croatia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanović has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I extend my warmest congratulations on the occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and much success in your personal and professional life.

I am confident that our two friendly countries will further work to improve our overall relations and find new forms of cooperation. The economic opportunities that our two countries have can be an incentive for better and more meaningful cooperation.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.