Azerbaijan reveals sum saved due to electrification of public procurement in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The number of public funds saved as a result of the electrification of public procurement amounted to 559.7 million manat ($329.2 million), Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Supervision under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Mammad Abbasbayli wrote on X, Trend reports.

“Thus, the amount saved as a result of e-procurement in January-November 2024 increased by 14 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2023 and amounted to 559.7 million manat ($329.2 million). The mentioned indicator is the result of realization by the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Supervision of comprehensive educational activities for entrepreneurs, as well as the strengthening of control mechanisms in this sphere,” the publication reads.