Azerbaijani Aghdam Industrial Park's resident count soars (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Met Invest LLC was granted the status of a resident of Aghdam Industrial Park, which is under the authority of the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the information, the number of residents of the industrial park has reached 29.

The information indicates that the new resident will implement a project on the production of metal products on the territory of the industrial park. Within the framework of the project, a plant for the production of rebar, angles, and steel wire will be built with a capacity of 144,000 tons per year. It is planned to create 150 permanent jobs at the enterprise, the investment cost of which is 18 million manat ($10.5 million).

The products to be manufactured at the enterprise with the use of advanced technologies are planned to be sold both in the domestic market and exported.