President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on increasing minimum wage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The minimum monthly wage in Azerbaijan is set at 400 manat ($235.2) from January 1, 2025, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the continuation of measures in the sphere of improvement of the social welfare of the population.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan within a month must submit to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan proposals on bringing the minimum amount of labor pension up to 320 manat ($188.2) from February 1, 2025; within three months must submit to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan proposals on increasing the amount of social allowances and pensions; within a month must ensure that the amount of monthly tariff (official) wages of workers employed in the spheres financed from the state budget, determined by the acts of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In addition, part 1 of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 3708 of January 5, 2023, “On additional measures on improvement of social welfare of the population” (Collection of Legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2023, No. 1, Article 101 (Volume I) is canceled.

Parts 1 and 3 of this decree will come into force on January 1, 2025.