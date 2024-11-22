COP29 parties to continue working on finalizing remaining unresolved issues - chief negotiator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. We will continue working with participants to finalize the remaining unresolved issues, Yalchin Rafiyev, COP29 Chief Negotiator, told reporters, Trend reports.

"Today, we released a simplified package of draft decisions, which includes the $250 billion target set by developed countries. We will keep working with participants to finalize the remaining issues and will strive to make this COP the most ambitious in terms of outcomes, pushing all parties to achieve this," he stated.

He added that COP29 is expected to deliver a balanced package of results, including those related to climate change mitigation.

"This figure is what we have for now. It will still be discussed by the parties, and once we have a final agreement, we will be able to comment on it. This target includes both public and private funds. It’s a proposal put forward by some parties, and we’ve included it in the draft," he explained.