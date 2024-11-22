Tehran criticizes Western pressure behind IAEA resolution on Iran's nuclear program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) "under pressure from three European countries and the US passed a non-consensual resolution regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear program", said Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the country's Atomic Energy Organization in a joint statement, Trend reports.

"Iran’s principled policy has always been based on constructive engagement with the IAEA within the framework of the rights and obligations outlined in the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement. Since its establishment, the 14th government of Iran has prioritized the continuation and enhancement of cooperation with the IAEA to resolve mutual issues in line with this principled approach. As part of this policy, Iran welcomed the visit of the IAEA Director General to Tehran, making all necessary arrangements to facilitate interactions and ensure the success of his trip.

In such circumstances, the three European countries and the US - countries with a long history of breaching commitments, including under the JCPOA, and imposing unjust sanctions and unlawful pressure on the Iranian people - chose to undermine the constructive atmosphere between Iran and the IAEA. Without even waiting for the results of Rafael Grossil’s visit, they pursued an unjustified and confrontational action by submitting a resolution against Iran to the Board of Governors," the statement reads.

Tehran pointed out that this resolution failed to gain the support of half the Board's members, highlighting opposition to the political and destructive approach of its proponents.

"This politically driven, unrealistic, and destructive approach undermines the positive atmosphere and mutual understandings achieved through engagement. Such actions, especially at a time when Iran and the IAEA were pursuing constructive dialogue, demonstrate once again the insincerity of the three European countries and the US in their claims of upholding the Agency’s credibility. Their use of Iran’s nuclear program as a pretext to advance illegitimate objectives has become evident," the statement added.

Meanwhile, as Rafael Grossi addressed the IAEA Board of Governors recently, he mentioned that it has been almost four years since Iran ceased its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

This cessation has led to a loss of continuity in the IAEA’s knowledge regarding Iran’s nuclear program, the IAEA chief noted, particularly in relation to the production and inventory of critical components such as centrifuges, rotors, bellows, heavy water, and uranium ore concentrate.