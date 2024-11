BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The captain of the Lufthansa flight operating on the Mumbai–Munich route requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to the sudden deterioration of a passenger’s health onboard, Trend reports.

The Airbus A350 aircraft successfully landed at Baku Airport at 06:47 local time.

The passenger was immediately provided with first aid at the airport and was then handed over to an emergency medical team.