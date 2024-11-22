Azerbaijan, Hungary mull energy cooperation in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary has been discussed in Türkiye, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó at the Istanbul Energy Forum.

The main topics of discussion at the meeting included gas supplies from Azerbaijan, cooperation with Hungarian companies in the oil and gas sector, and the implementation of the "Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor" project, as well as the activities of the joint venture.

The current technical and economic justifications for the "Green Energy Corridor" and the inclusion of Bulgaria in the project were discussed.

The work of the Energy Working Group between Azerbaijan and Hungary was also addressed, with the next meeting scheduled for 2025.

During the conversation, it was emphasized that international support for the energy initiatives at COP29 will contribute to achieving goals related to energy security and the transition to green energy.

