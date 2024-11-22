Azerbaijan does its best in reaching global deal on COP29 climate change fixes - speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Azerbaijan has made every effort to achieve a unified approach in the fight against climate change at COP29, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 57th plenary session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) Member States, Gafarova emphasized the importance of international solidarity and commitment in addressing climate challenges.

"The progress made at COP29 gives hope that the international community will remain united and consistent in this matter," she said.

Gafarova reminded attendees that the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of the Parties (COP29) is concluding in Baku, with over 70,000 guests from 196 countries, including more than 80 heads of state, vice presidents, and other officials.

"Azerbaijan, unanimously chosen as the host country for this conference, has done its utmost to promote a common approach to combating climate change," she added.

Gafarova also highlighted the role of parliaments in the process, noting that a parliamentary meeting was held during COP29, organized jointly by the Interparliamentary Union and the Azerbaijani National Parliament, with more than 90 parliamentary delegations and international organizations participating.

The Speaker concluded that the two-day meeting and the final document reflected a shared commitment to addressing climate change.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel