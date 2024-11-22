Yelo Bank offers business loans with a 12-month grace period

Growth is essential for any business, and big ambitions require significant financial support. Yelo Bank offers tailored business loans on preferential terms to help take your business to the next level.



With Yelo Bank, you can secure a business loan of up to 5 million manats (or the equivalent in USD/EUR) at rates starting from just 11% per annum. Enjoy a flexible repayment schedule of up to 60 months, along with the added advantage of a 12-month grace period.



At Yelo Bank, convenience comes first: our fast and efficient application process allows you to focus on what matters most—your business, not paperwork. Our loan terms are customized to match your business turnover and unique needs, and we offer both secured and unsecured options for maximum flexibility. Whether it’s movable or immovable property, or even your business equipment, these assets can be used as collateral.



The financial support you need to achieve your big goals is just one click away. Apply for a loan online today and start writing the next chapter of your business success story: https://bit.ly/3QTdbmy.



