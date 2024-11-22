Azerbaijan pulls back curtain on its trade turnover with Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. In the grand tapestry of commerce, the vibrant threads of Azerbaijan and Italy wove together a remarkable narrative, with their trade turnover blossoming to a staggering $9.57 billion from the dawn of January to the twilight of October in 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan indicates that this figure represents a decrease of $3.92 billion, or 29.09 percent compared to the same period last year.

Azerbaijan's trade with Italy accounted for 24.31 percent of the country's foreign trade turnover during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan's exports to Italy amounted to $9.13 billion in the first ten months, showing a decline of 30.6 percent compared to the previous year. This accounted for 40.14 percent of the country’s total exports.

In addition, Azerbaijan increased its imports from Italy by 28.8 percent, reaching $442.86 million from January through October 2024. Imports from Italy made up 2.66 percent of the country's total imports during the reporting period.

