Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan plans to export sweets to Ethiopia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The "azexport.az" portal, run by Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), has rolled out a Certificate of Free Sale for the sweet treats heading from the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to Ethiopia, Trend reports via CAERC.

Aykhan Gadashev, head of the portal, noted a recent increase in requests for the Certificate of Free Sale, particularly related to food product exports. He noted that the number of companies requiring this certificate on international markets is rapidly growing.

With the issuance of additional certificates through the "Azexport" portal, confectionery products manufactured in Nakhchivan will now be eligible for export to Ethiopia. A similar Certificate of Free Sale for the export of flour-based products to Ethiopia was issued earlier.

The Certificate of Free Sale is issued per a decree from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dated September 12, 2017. This certificate confirms that the exported product is freely marketed in Azerbaijan, certified by relevant state bodies, and meets applicable standards.

From April 2018 through November 2024, a total of 746 product certificates have been issued, facilitating the export of "Made in Azerbaijan" goods to over 100 countries across the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Europe, and the Persian Gulf, resolving previously existing export challenges.

Entrepreneurs wishing to obtain a Certificate of Free Sale can submit their applications through the portal at www.azexport.az.

