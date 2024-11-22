ICAPP established itself as prestigious and promising platform for cooperation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. ICAPP, which encompasses more than 350 political parties across Asia and Oceania, has over its 24 years of activity, established itself as a prestigious and promising platform for cooperation, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an address to the participants of the 12th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), Trend reports.

The letter said that ICAPP brings together a multitude of political parties and makes substantial contributions to fostering mutual understanding and trust between the countries and peoples of Asia.

“The 12th General Assembly of the ICAPP is dedicated to a matter of significant importance to humanity. The theme, “A Quest for Peace and Reconciliation,” addresses one of the most crucial issues and strategic priorities facing nations and peoples in light of current realities, particularly military-political turmoil, armed conflicts, and intense confrontations,” the letter reads.