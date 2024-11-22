President Ilham Aliyev sends address to participants of 12th General Assembly of ICAPP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent an address to the participants of the 12th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), Trend reports.

"Dear meeting participants!

I extend my sincere greetings to you - the participants of the 12th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) and express my gratitude to the Cambodian People's Party, that is hosting this important event.

ICAPP, which encompasses more than 350 political parties across Asia and Oceania, has over its 24 years of activity, established itself as a prestigious and promising platform for cooperation. Here, pressing issues of universal and global significance are discussed, and exchange of views and expertise is carried out with the participation of high-level government representatives, well-known socio-political figures, and skilled experts. ICAPP brings together a multitude of political parties and makes substantial contributions to fostering mutual understanding and trust between the countries and peoples of Asia.

The 12th General Assembly of the ICAPP is dedicated to a matter of significant importance to humanity. The theme, “A Quest for Peace and Reconciliation,” addresses one of the most crucial issues and strategic priorities facing nations and peoples in light of current realities, particularly military-political turmoil, armed conflicts, and intense confrontations.

By fully restoring its territorial integrity and sovereignty as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020 and the one-day anti-terrorist operation in 2023, Azerbaijan has created favorable conditions for lasting peace, stability and reliable security in the South Caucasus and very significant opportunities for establishing new cooperation relations in our geography and beyond. Azerbaijan promotes constructive peace agenda and puts forward important proposals and initiatives in this area. With its principled position, Azerbaijan performs efficiently based on its national interests and norms and principles of international law.

It is known that armed conflicts result in human casualties, destruction of social infrastructure and in many cases economic decline and serious security challenges, as well as cause serious damage to the environment with severe consequences lasting for decades.

As the ICAPP is holding its meeting, Azerbaijan is successfully hosting the 29th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). One of the general opinions and unanimous conclusions expressed during COP29, which is attended by high-level state and government officials, civil society and media representatives, and influential experts from numerous countries, is that the strengthening of peace and reconciliation measures to prevent wars and rapidly eliminate the environmental consequences of armed conflicts is one of the main ways to protect the ecosystem.

I am confident that the deliberations within the 12th General Assembly and the Phnom Penh Declaration to be adopted at the conclusion will contribute significantly to the realization of our shared goals and pave the way for broad-scale effective cooperation.

I wish you all the best and success in the proceedings of the 12th General Assembly," the address reads.