BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Climate finance decision adopted at COP29, said COP29 President, Mukhtar Babayev, during the closing plenary of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Trend reports.

It was thus decided to set a target, led by developed country Parties to the Convention, of at least US$300 billion annually by 2035 to support developing country Parties in their actions to combat climate change.

The document states that this funding will be drawn from a variety of sources, including public and private, bilateral and multilateral, as well as alternative sources of finance.

