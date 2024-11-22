NATO Secretary General to visit Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will pay visit to Türkiye, NATO said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the information, this will be Rutte's first visit to Ankara since his appointment. During the visit, the NATO Secretary General will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Defense Minister Yasar Guler.

The Secretary General is also reported to meet with representatives of the Turkish defense industry and visit the Turkish Aerospace Industry.