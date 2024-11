BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union, took part in a tree-planting campaign in Baku as part of the “Green World Solidarity Year,” Trend reports.

Volunteers from IDEA joined the initiative, planting 1,000 Eldarica pines and engaging in landscaping activities. Plans for a drip irrigation system aim to ensure effective water use and prevent wastage.