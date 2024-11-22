Azerbaijan, Israel pave way for transport sector partnership

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev met with Israel's Minister of Transport and Road Safety, Miri Regev, Trend reports via the nation's Ministry of Economy.

The meeting focused on expanding socio-economic and trade ties between the two countries, as well as exploring opportunities for cooperation and exchange of expertise in the transport and transit sectors. The intensification of innovation partnerships was also discussed.

The officials exchanged views on potential areas for joint economic activities, facilitating business connections, and promoting humanitarian and other forms of cooperation.

