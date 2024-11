BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. New deputies of the chairman of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan have been appointed by the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

According to the decree, Khayyam Mammadov has been appointed First Deputy Chairman, while Ilham Bayramov and Ilgar Gulmammadov - Deputy Chairmen of the State Water Resources Agency.

The agency held a meeting, during which the newly appointed deputy chairmen were introduced to the staff.