BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. In its recent piece, Politico dropped the bombshell headline "Europe’s Azerbaijani Gas Gambit — Good News for Russia," attempting to undermine Azerbaijan's role in the global energy arena. But while the headline screams controversy, the content falls flat, relying on questionable logic and cherry-picked data. This is not just a misrepresentation—it’s a glaring disservice to the facts and an unwarranted swipe at a reliable player in Europe’s energy security.

Let’s Talk Facts

In an era of geopolitical uncertainty, Azerbaijan stands tall as a beacon of stability and growth in the energy sector. The Shah Deniz field, one of the region’s most significant gas projects, anchors this success.

2024 exports: Azerbaijan delivered 20.7 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas, a 4.6% year-over-year increase.

Where it went:

10.6 bcm went to Europe under long-term EU contracts.

8.2 bcm flowed to Turkey, a strategic ally.

1.9 bcm served Georgia, cementing regional ties.

Russian Gas Imports: The Real Story

Here’s where Politico gets it spectacularly wrong. Allegations of Azerbaijan's "dependence" on Russian gas are not just misleading—they're outright wrong.

2024 Russian gas imports: a mere 141.6 million cubic meters, equating to just $26 million in value.

Context matters: That’s less than 1% of Azerbaijan's total exports. These imports were strictly temporary, addressing short-term domestic needs without touching export capacity.

Azerbaijan’s energy independence isn’t theoretical—it’s backed by some of the world’s most advanced gas infrastructure, including:

Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP): A lifeline for European markets, now expanded to handle 31 bcm per year.

Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP): Connecting Azerbaijan to Europe via Greece and Italy, it’s set to scale from 10 bcm to 20 bcm annually.

Busting the Dependency Myth

The heart of Politico’s argument—that Azerbaijan critically relies on Russian gas—doesn’t hold water:

Azerbaijan boasts 2.5 trillion cubic meters of gas reserves, securing decades of stable supply.

Its production capacity can hit 50 bcm annually, dwarfing domestic demand.

In 2023, Azerbaijan delivered 5% of the EU’s total gas imports, playing a pivotal role in weaning Europe off Russian energy. With this track record, branding Azerbaijan as "dependent" on Russia isn’t just wrong—it’s irresponsible.

Europe’s Strategic Partnership with Azerbaijan

The growth of Azerbaijani gas exports isn’t happenstance; it’s central to Europe’s post-Russia energy pivot. The 2022 EU-Azerbaijan Energy Memorandum commits to scaling supplies to 20 bcm per year by 2027.

In 2024, Azerbaijan stepped up:

Exported 12.8 bcm to Europe, an 8.6% increase year-over-year.

Maintained 100% export stability through domestic production.

The EU itself acknowledges Azerbaijani gas as a “transitional fuel”—a bridge to renewables that aligns with Europe’s climate goals.

The Re-Export Red Herring

Among Politico’s most egregious claims is the suggestion that Azerbaijan re-exports Russian gas under its own name. Let’s break it down:

Economic reality: Russian gas is more expensive than domestically produced Azerbaijani gas. Re-exporting it as Azerbaijani would be economically absurd.

Legal barriers: EU contracts demand strict transparency, making such a maneuver legally impossible.

Azerbaijan’s export processes are audited by global firms like PwC and Deloitte, ensuring compliance with international standards.

Azerbaijan’s Unshakeable Role

Amid global energy instability, Azerbaijan isn’t just an exporter—it’s a stabilizer. While other traditional suppliers like Algeria and Qatar face output declines and logistical bottlenecks, Azerbaijan keeps delivering.

It’s no surprise, then, that unfounded narratives like Politico’s emerge. Azerbaijan’s growing influence is a thorn in the side of competitors who are losing their grip on global markets.

The Bigger Picture

Energy geopolitics is as much about perception as reality, and Politico’s article reads like a calculated play in the broader information war. But the facts remain indisputable:

Azerbaijan has consistently demonstrated reliability and transparency.

Its gas is critical to Europe’s transition away from coal and Russian dependency.

It operates with one of the most advanced and scrutinized energy infrastructures globally.

Final Takeaway

The real question isn’t whether Azerbaijan is a reliable partner—it’s why some media outlets are so intent on questioning a country that’s doing everything right. As Europe navigates its energy transition, Azerbaijan is an ally it can count on. It’s time to ditch the narratives and give credit where it’s due.

When it comes to energy security, Baku isn’t just a player—it’s a cornerstone. And no amount of misinformed rhetoric can change that.

Transparency as Azerbaijan’s Hallmark

Azerbaijan’s energy policy is rooted in transparency, leaving no room for ambiguities regarding production volumes or the origins of its gas.

Certification of Origin: Azerbaijani gas complies with the EU’s stringent requirements for source documentation.

Independent Audits: Top-tier firms like Deloitte and PwC audit production and export figures, ensuring accuracy and preventing manipulation.

Transparent Pipelines: Gas flows through TANAP and TAP, where every cubic meter is meticulously tracked from entry to exit, eliminating any possibility of substitution.

As global energy markets face unprecedented instability, Azerbaijan's commitment to transparency enhances its reputation as a trusted supplier.

Azerbaijan: A Strategic Partner for Europe

Azerbaijan’s significance to Europe has grown exponentially, particularly in light of geopolitical shifts and energy market disruptions:

Long-Term Cooperation: Sanctions on Russian energy have heightened Azerbaijan’s strategic value as a reliable partner for the European Union.

Infrastructure Investments: Baku is proactively expanding its gas transportation network to accommodate growing European demand.

Diversifying EU Energy Supply: Azerbaijani gas is an indispensable component of Europe’s strategy to reduce dependence on Russian energy.

International Standards and Trust

Azerbaijan’s energy policy adheres to rigorous international standards, ensuring the integrity of its exports:

EU Certification: All Azerbaijani gas exported to Europe undergoes mandatory certification, verifying its origin.

Independent Verification: Deloitte, PwC, and other leading firms ensure production and export volumes are accurate and transparent.

Sophisticated Monitoring: TANAP and TAP pipelines incorporate advanced monitoring systems that track gas flow in real-time, ruling out substitution or blending.

These measures render allegations of re-export not only baseless but demonstrably false.

Expert Endorsements: Credible Voices on Azerbaijan’s Impact

International energy experts continue to highlight Azerbaijan’s reliability and strategic significance:

John Roberts, Energy Security Analyst: “Over the last decade, Azerbaijan has invested billions in production and infrastructure. Claims about insufficient capacity do not reflect reality.”

Maroš Šefčovič, Vice President of the European Commission: “The Southern Gas Corridor is a prime example of successful cooperation, enabling Europe to reduce dependence on Russia and secure stable gas supplies.”

Gareth Winters, Energy Market Analyst: “Azerbaijan’s purchases of Russian oil cannot be interpreted as dependence. This is standard practice driven by economic logic.”

Jonathan Elster, Energy Policy Expert: “Azerbaijan remains a major oil and gas exporter. Assertions about dependence on Russia are far from the truth.”

Fatih Birol, Head of the International Energy Agency (IEA): “Azerbaijan plays a vital role in Europe’s transition to low-carbon energy. Its projects meet ecological standards and contribute to decarbonization.”

Edward Chow, Senior Fellow at CSIS: “Azerbaijan provides transparent data on its export volumes. Any allegations of re-export require evidence, which is lacking.”

Amos Hochstein, U.S. Special Advisor for Energy Security: “EU cooperation with Azerbaijan strengthens regional energy stability and reduces Europe’s reliance on Russia.”

