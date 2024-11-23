Brazil highlights need for ambitious NDC goals at COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) must be sufficiently ambitious, said Brazil's Minister of Environment and Climate, Marina Silva, during the closing plenary session of COP29, Trend reports.

"Here in Azerbaijan, our main task is to ensure adequate resources, financing, and implementation mechanisms to achieve the goal of 'Mission 1.5.' By COP30, we must ensure that the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) are ambitious enough to fulfill this mission," she said.

The minister emphasized that COP30 in Belém is a monumental challenge that can only be addressed through collective efforts.

"We are aware of the many challenges each of us faces. What we aim to achieve at COP30 in Brazil will be the culmination of more than three decades of work rooted in our ethical commitment and political obligations. These efforts are for the most important cause—the foundation of life on Earth and the preservation of its delicate balance," Marina Silva added.