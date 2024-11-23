ADB to guide Azerbaijan’s future investments through new country strategy - country director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is currently working on a new Country Partnership Strategy (CPS) for Azerbaijan, which will guide its investments and initiatives from 2025 to 2029, said ADB Country Director for Azerbaijan Sunniya Durrani-Jamal in an exclusive interview with Trend.

She emphasized that the strategy will be informed by comprehensive diagnostic work across several critical areas, including green infrastructure financing, water resources and food security, export diversification, and the development of green skills.

Durrani-Jamal expressed her vision for improving ADB’s operational approach, stating, "I hope to be able to improve our operational approach and clearly communicate the value we offer to our clients". She noted that ADB aims to move away from standalone sector projects, instead fostering dialogue among government entities to collaboratively develop multi-sector solutions. She elaborated, "Of course, the projects could be delivered by separate ministries, but the results will be delivered through collaboration".

Highlighting the importance of efficient resource use, she pointed out the necessity of ensuring sufficient water availability for expanding agricultural production amidst anticipated water scarcity. "A case in point is improving efficiency in water use and energy use," Durrani-Jamal said.

Another focal point of the strategy is transitioning Azerbaijan's economy from a hydrocarbon-based model to one that is centered on manufacturing, logistics, and eventually, knowledge-based industries. Durrani-Jamal acknowledged the government’s efforts to incentivize investments in techno parks and promote digital skills development, especially for girls and in regions beyond Baku. "The government is actively providing incentives to encourage investments in techno parks and encouraging digital skills development including for girls and in regions outside Baku to ensure equity," she noted.

To attract both domestic and international investment, Durrani-Jamal underscored the necessity of continuous improvements in governance and transparency. "Several steps are being taken in this direction from the establishment of ASAN service centers for citizens to improving governance and transparency among state-owned enterprises and financial institutions," she explained. Addressing challenges such as fostering the growth of small businesses, creating a robust middle class, and implementing policies that support affordable housing will require persistent efforts. "These are tough challenges that will need to be addressed steadily," she added.

Durrani-Jamal concluded with optimism about ADB’s role in Azerbaijan’s development, stating, "We have a talented team at ADB, and I am confident that with their support and the support of our partners, ADB will continue to make significant contributions to the development of Azerbaijan and the region".