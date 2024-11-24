China Exim Bank launches regional office in Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. On November 22, Tashkent hosted the grand opening of the regional office of the Export-Import Bank of China (China Exim Bank), Trend reports.



The ceremony was attended by Yang Dongning, Vice President of China Exim Bank; Yu Jun, Ambassador of China to Uzbekistan; Ilzat Kasimov, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan; alongside senior officials, and representatives from the business and financial sectors of both nations.



In his opening address, Ilzat Kasimov highlighted the pivotal role of China Exim Bank as a trusted financial partner in accelerating the execution and improving the quality of Uzbekistan’s strategic initiatives. Over the years, with the bank’s unwavering support, more than fifty projects have been implemented across key sectors, including chemicals, energy, transport, IT, and agriculture, with a cumulative value exceeding $3 billion.



The establishment of the Tashkent office is seen as a landmark development in the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and China. It is anticipated to inject new momentum into bilateral cooperation, enable the implementation of socially significant projects, and fully unlock the potential of Uzbek-Chinese economic collaboration.



Reference: Established in 1994, China Exim Bank / The Export-Import Bank of China is a state-owned policy bank under the direct jurisdiction of China’s State Council. The bank’s primary mandate is to promote China’s foreign trade, investments, and international economic cooperation.



China Exim Bank operates 32 branches across China, alongside representative offices in Hong Kong, Paris, and key regions in Africa, South America, and Russia.



The new regional office in Tashkent will oversee operations in eight countries: Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia.