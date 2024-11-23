Uzbekistan tallies its foreign trade turnover for 10M2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 23. Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $54.3 billion in the period from January through October this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistics Agency shows that this figure increased by 6.7 percent year-on-year ($50.9 billion from January through October 2023).

Uzbekistan's exports reached $22.4 billion from January through October 2024, while imports totaled $31.9 billion.

The largest volume of trade turnover during this period was recorded with China - $10.2 billion. Russia ranked second with a turnover of $9.6 billion, while Kazakhstan came third with a figure of $3.4 billion.

Regarding the regions of the country, Tashkent city provided the largest volume of trade turnover - $20.9 billion, followed by the Tashkent region ($5 billion) and the Andijan region ($3.3 billion).

To note, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $48.2 billion from January through September 2024. This indicator increased by 7.7 percent compared to the same period last year ($44.7 billion in January-September 2023).

Moreover, Uzbekistan's exports from January through September 2024 totaled $19.7 billion, while imports reached $28.4 billion.