Azerbaijan improves external power supply of Hadrut settlement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The provision of external power supply to Hadrut settlement in Khojavand district is being improved, Trend reports.

According to the information, it is indicated on the unified internet portal of state procurements. Azerenerji OJSC has started preparations in this regard.

Thus, in order to provide an external power supply to Hadrut settlement, works on laying of 35 kV power line (up to the transformer station to be built at the 1st stage) will be carried out.

Based on the forecasts of the organization, the execution of these works will cost 716,976 manat ($421,755).