Azerbaijan's emergency ministry divulges details of earthquake in Lachin district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. As reported earlier, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 has struck the Lachin district, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

"According to information received by the Emergency Situations Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations from the Republican Center of the Seismological Service at the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, on November 23, 2024, at 12:10 local time, an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude was recorded 74 km southwest of the Aghdam seismic station, in the Lachin district, at a depth of 10 km.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations has not received any reports on any destruction or human casualties as a result of the earthquake so far,” the statement of the ministry reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel