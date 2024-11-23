Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 23. The symphony of railway repair in Kazakhstan has reached a crescendo, with 96 percent of the notes perfectly played, Trend reports.

In Kazakhstan, this season, in order to improve the quality of railway transportation, repair work has been carried out on approximately 1400 kilometers of railways. To date, 1352 kilometers of railways have been repaired.

Most of the work, covering all regions of the country, has affected the following sections:

Aktogay - Semey - Altai (153 km), Shu - Kandyagash (266 km), Kandyagash - Aksaray (138 km), Astana - Almaty (260 km), Almaty - Pavlodar (106 km), Zhanna - Esil - Kokshetau (161 km), and other sections.

A total of 569 km of railways have been fully repaired, with 181 km completely fixed and 602 km receiving preventive maintenance. The final strokes of labor have been painted in the northern canvas of the country, while the southern landscape continues to be brushed with the colors of toil.

In 2025, another 1480 kilometers of railways are on the chopping block for repairs.

Currently, Kazakhstan is following the president’s directives. The nation boasts 13 international transport corridors, with 5 railways and 8 roadways paving the way for connectivity. By 2027, a whopping 1300 kilometers of fresh railway will be laid down in Kazakhstan.

