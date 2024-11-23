None of us want to leave Baku without good outcome on our key deliverable - COP29 president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. None of us want to leave Baku without achieving a good outcome on our key deliverable, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev said as he addressed the closing plenary of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“We have all been working very hard over the past two weeks. I know that none of us want to leave Baku without achieving a good outcome on our key deliverable. The eyes of the world are focused intently on us. However, time is not on our side. I urge you to step up your engagement with one another to bridge the remaining divide,” he said.

The opening of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) took place on November 11. This is the largest event organized by Azerbaijan to date, and for the first time in the region, it is being held in Azerbaijan.

The key expectation of COP29 is to agree on a fair and ambitious New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) for climate finance.

The COP29 Presidency put forward 14 initiatives.