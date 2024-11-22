Azerbaijan fulfills all set tasks related to COP29 - State Border Service

SHAMKIR, Azerbaijan, November 22. The State Border Guard Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan has fulfilled all set tasks in connection with COP29, the Deputy Head of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan and Commander of the Border Troops Lieutenant General Araz Mammadov said during a media tour to the Shamkir, Trend reports.

“The Command of the Border Troops of the State Border Troops of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan has taken necessary measures in connection with preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) taking place in our country,” he added.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will run until November 22, opened at the Baku Olympic Stadium on November 11. It is the largest event organized by Azerbaijan to date, and the first time in the region that it is being held in Azerbaijan.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for “Conference of Parties” and is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

