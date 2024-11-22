Azerbaijan to hold auction for placement of Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The auction for the placement of bonds of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MCGF) will be held on November 23 at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), Trend reports.

According to the information, the collection of orders during the auction will be organized from 11:00 to 12:30 (GMT+4) following the trading regulations of the BSE.

Information on the parameters of the bond issue is provided in the table below:

Security ISIN code AZ2092008682 Issue volume 50,000,000 manat ($29,4 million) Nominal price 1,000 manat ($588.24) Auction price 1,000 manat ($588.24) Bond circulation period 8,640 days Interest rate 3 percent Interest income maturity period Every 180 days (every 6 months) Underwriter ОАО "Unicapital İ.Ş"

If the orders placed exceed the offer, the orders will be secured on a pro-rata basis.

The MCGF bond prospectus is available on the BSE website (www.bfb.az) in the section “Issuers”.

Persons interested in participating in trading on the BSE may contact investment firms that are members of the exchange.

Exchange contacts can be found on the BSE website (www.bfb.az).