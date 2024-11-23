Iran appears set to vastly enrich its uranium potential - Atomic Energy Organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Iran will considerably increase its uranium enrichment potential, Iranian Atomic Energy Organization Deputy Chairman Behrouz Kamalvandi told local media, Trend reports.

He believes that a whole host of modern centrifuges will be brought into play to ramp up enrichment potential. In tandem with this, the research and nuclear industry will be fast-tracked to bolster the safety factor.

Kamalvandi remarked on the implementation of sanctions on Iran during the IAEA board of directors meeting, stating that, after directives from Iran's Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, Iran promptly initiated preventive steps that evening. The International Atomic Energy Agency will shortly release its report, elucidating the procedures for augmenting Iran's nuclear industrial capabilities.

According to Kamalvandi, the announcement that the enrichment facilities, which house hundreds of centrifuges, are ready was made during the arrival of International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi. In spite of this, Iran plans to maintain enrichment in this form in the hopes of reaching a deal. A temporary increase in the enrichment level above 60 percent was requested of the agency director general. Under varying circumstances, Iran accepted a number of problems.

The International Atomic Energy Agency adopted a resolution on November 21 with 19 votes against Iran, in favor, 12 abstentions, and 3 against. The resolution invited Tehran to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency on a number of issues and also called for a credible document on uranium residues at two undeclared locations on Iranian territory.

To note, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi visited Tehran on November 14 (2024) and held talks with a number of senior Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian.

To recall, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

However, in May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Two years later, Iran responded to the sanctions by implementing a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions. This decision was made by the Iranian parliament at the end of 2020, resulting in the suspension of additional measures and the Additional Protocol per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

