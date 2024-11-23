Azerbaijan awards persons for merits in public-political, socio-economic and cultural life of Sumgayit city - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree “On awarding persons who have merited in the public-political, socio-economic and cultural life of Sumgayit city”, Trend reports.

According to the decree, guided by Paragraph 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Sumgayit city it was resolved to award the following persons, who have made significant contributions to the public-political, socio-economic, and cultural life of the city with:

Order "Emek" of the 3rd Degree

Ramiz Ismayilov

Jumshud Ismiyev

Rauf Sadikhov

Taraggi Medal

Fuad Aghayev

Eldeniz Babayev

Shirvan Eminov

Eyvaz Eyvazov

Rahib Afandiyev

Havar Ahmadova

Ramiz Huseynov

Ayaz Imranov

Ayar Gasimov

Sevinj Guliyev

Ulviya Muzaffarova

Farhad Rajabli

Tofiq Saydumov

Mubariz Suleymanov

Akif Shahbazov