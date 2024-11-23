Azerbaijan awards persons for merits in public-political, socio-economic and cultural life of Sumgayit city - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree “On awarding persons who have merited in the public-political, socio-economic and cultural life of Sumgayit city”, Trend reports.
According to the decree, guided by Paragraph 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Sumgayit city it was resolved to award the following persons, who have made significant contributions to the public-political, socio-economic, and cultural life of the city with:
Order "Emek" of the 3rd Degree
Ramiz Ismayilov
Jumshud Ismiyev
Rauf Sadikhov
Taraggi Medal
Fuad Aghayev
Eldeniz Babayev
Shirvan Eminov
Eyvaz Eyvazov
Rahib Afandiyev
Havar Ahmadova
Ramiz Huseynov
Ayaz Imranov
Ayar Gasimov
Sevinj Guliyev
Ulviya Muzaffarova
Farhad Rajabli
Tofiq Saydumov
Mubariz Suleymanov
Akif Shahbazov