Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on November 23, Trend reports via the CBI.
According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 38 currencies increased in price, while 7 decreased compared to November 21.
As for CBI, $1 equals 458,192 rials and one euro is 476,436 rials, while on November 21, one euro was 478,555 rials.
|
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 548,353 rials and $1 costs 527,355 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 533,417 rials, and the price of $1 totals 512,991 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 701,000–704,000 rials, while one euro is about 731,000–734,000 rials.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel