Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 23

Iran Materials 23 November 2024 11:06 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on November 23, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 38 currencies increased in price, while 7 decreased compared to November 21.

As for CBI, $1 equals 458,192 rials and one euro is 476,436 rials, while on November 21, one euro was 478,555 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 23

Rial on November 21

1 US dollar

USD

458,192

454,846

1 British pound

GBP

573,440

577,899

1 Swiss franc

CHF

512,125

513,649

1 Swedish króna

SEK

41,388

41,200

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

41,255

41,106

1 Danish krone

DKK

63,882

64,153

1 Indian rupee

INR

5,425

5,392

1 UAE dirham

AED

124,763

123,852

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,487,788

1,478,744

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

164,817

163,717

100 Japanese yens

JPY

296,115

292,719

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

58,861

58,437

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,190,160

1,181,364

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

327,576

324,996

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

266,904

267,065

1 South African rand

ZAR

25,300

25,114

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,263

13,198

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,433

4,516

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

125,877

124,958

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

34,941

34,762

1 Syrian pound

SYP

35

35

1 Australian dollar

AUD

297,521

295,374

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

122,185

121,292

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,218,596

1,209,697

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

339,708

338,342

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

383,488

380,677

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

15,738

15,617

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

218

217

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

338,900

336,828

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

93,892

93,336

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

63,240

62,773

100 Thai baths

THB

1,326,723

1,313,737

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

102,578

101,764

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

325,961

324,874

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

646,251

641,532

1 euro

EUR

476,436

478,555

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

92,015

91,590

1 Georgian lari

GEL

167,287

165,823

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

28,761

28,601

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

6,721

6,656

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

140,119

139,095

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

269,525

267,556

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

776,935

771,096

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

42,990

42,706

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

130,648

130,090

Venezuela bolivarı

VES

9,903

9,935

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 548,353 rials and $1 costs 527,355 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 533,417 rials, and the price of $1 totals 512,991 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 701,000–704,000 rials, while one euro is about 731,000–734,000 rials.

