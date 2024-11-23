Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on November 23, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 38 currencies increased in price, while 7 decreased compared to November 21.

As for CBI, $1 equals 458,192 rials and one euro is 476,436 rials, while on November 21, one euro was 478,555 rials.

Currency Rial on November 23 Rial on November 21 1 US dollar USD 458,192 454,846 1 British pound GBP 573,440 577,899 1 Swiss franc CHF 512,125 513,649 1 Swedish króna SEK 41,388 41,200 1 Norwegian krone NOK 41,255 41,106 1 Danish krone DKK 63,882 64,153 1 Indian rupee INR 5,425 5,392 1 UAE dirham AED 124,763 123,852 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,487,788 1,478,744 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 164,817 163,717 100 Japanese yens JPY 296,115 292,719 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 58,861 58,437 1 Omani rial OMR 1,190,160 1,181,364 1 Canadian dollar CAD 327,576 324,996 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 266,904 267,065 1 South African rand ZAR 25,300 25,114 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,263 13,198 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,433 4,516 1 Qatari riyal QAR 125,877 124,958 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 34,941 34,762 1 Syrian pound SYP 35 35 1 Australian dollar AUD 297,521 295,374 1 Saudi riyal SAR 122,185 121,292 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,218,596 1,209,697 1 Singapore dollar SGD 339,708 338,342 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 383,488 380,677 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 15,738 15,617 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 218 217 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 338,900 336,828 1 Libyan dinar LYD 93,892 93,336 1 Chinese yuan CNY 63,240 62,773 100 Thai baths THB 1,326,723 1,313,737 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 102,578 101,764 1,000 South Korean won KRW 325,961 324,874 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 646,251 641,532 1 euro EUR 476,436 478,555 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 92,015 91,590 1 Georgian lari GEL 167,287 165,823 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 28,761 28,601 1 Afghan afghani AFN 6,721 6,656 1 Belarus ruble BYN 140,119 139,095 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 269,525 267,556 100 Philippine pesos PHP 776,935 771,096 1 Tajik somoni TJS 42,990 42,706 1 Turkmen manat TMT 130,648 130,090 Venezuela bolivarı VES 9,903 9,935

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 548,353 rials and $1 costs 527,355 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 533,417 rials, and the price of $1 totals 512,991 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 701,000–704,000 rials, while one euro is about 731,000–734,000 rials.

