Urban development issues discussed in Baku within framework of COP29 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev met with a number of government officials visiting Baku for COP29, Trend reports, citing the State Committee.

Prospects for cooperation in the areas of urban planning, infrastructure and local government were discussed at a fruitful meeting with Malaysian Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming. The parties considered new opportunities for more effective work in these areas and joint projects for sustainable urban development. Anar Guliyev noted that this cooperation will have a positive impact on the activities of Azerbaijan and Malaysia in this area.

During the meeting with the delegation headed by the Chairman of the Committee of Architecture and Construction of the Republic of Tajikistan Nizom Mirzozoda, issues of expanding the exchange of experience between the countries and the implementation of joint projects were discussed. In addition to the modernization and transformation of cities, the guests showed particular interest in Azerbaijan’s experience in innovative approaches to urban development, ensuring harmony between historical heritage, modern solutions and sustainable development.

Anar Guliyev also met with a delegation led by Professor Chung Koon Hee, Chairman of the Centre for Liveable Cities of the Ministry of National Development of Singapore. The meeting focused on Singapore's extensive experience in approaching sustainable and livable cities, green solutions, advanced urban technologies and digitalization of urban governance, as well as prospects for cooperation. The parties invited each other to the World Urban Development Forum, which will be held in Baku, and the World Cities Summit, which will be held in Singapore.

All three delegations participating in the Urban Development Day organized at COP29 expressed their sincere congratulations on the successful organization of the event, as well as on the occasion of the initiative "Multi-sectoral Action for Sustainable and Healthy Cities" and the establishment of the Baku Coalition for Sustainable Development.