COP for Hope: Looking forward to final decision on COP29 negotiations - US professor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. As part of COP29 in Baku, Trend News Agency proudly presents COP for Hope, a special project offering an unparalleled platform to hear from world leaders and trailblazers in politics, economics, science, and ecology, all united by a shared commitment to addressing today’s pressing climate challenges.

The professor in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at US Moravian University, Mark Urban, became our next interviewee.

In an interview with Trend, Mark Urban said that one of the important things for him was that his students were able to have the COP experience and the opportunity to learn about a new culture.

The professor noted that he is looking forward to the final decision on the COP29 negotiations.

“It's too early to talk about negotiations. At the moment, we are still looking forward to the last word,” he emphasized.

He also shared his impressions of Azerbaijani cuisine and Baku.

“We had a great time here. Many students came to Baku with us. Here they got acquainted with a new culture. In particular, I should mention that we like your cuisine and we enjoyed trying delicious treats. I want to say that we like your bread and tea. My students and I had the opportunity to visit Icherisheher and its surroundings. It is a wonderful experience for us,” he added.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will run until November 22, opened at the Baku Olympic Stadium on November 11. It is the largest event organized by Azerbaijan to date, and the first time in the region that it is being held in Azerbaijan.

Within COP29, the highest-level event - the summit of world leaders on climate action - was held on November 12–13.

The main expectation from COP29 is to agree on a fair and ambitious New Collective Quantitative Goal (NCQG) on climate finance. The COP29 Presidency has launched 14 initiatives that include linkages between climate action and the Sustainable Development Goals, including green energy corridors, green energy storage, harmony for climate resilience, clean hydrogen, methane reduction in organic waste, action on green digital technologies, and other topics.

In addition to being a top priority that creates the conditions for action, creating climate finance will also help fulfill the 1.5°C pledge by bringing everyone together.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for “Conference of Parties” and is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

