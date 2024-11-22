Azerbaijan boosts persimmon export revenue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Azerbaijan’s export of persimmons amounted to 74,543 tons worth $52.9 million from January through October 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan shows that this marks an increase of $6.8 million (14.7 percent) and 10,680 tons (16.7 percent) compared to the same period last year.

Over the first ten months of the year, persimmon exports accounted for 0.23 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports.

For comparison, Azerbaijan exported 63,863 tons of persimmons worth $46.1 million in the same period last year.