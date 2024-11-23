Climate finance debate at deadlock - Brazilian minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The process of discussing climate finance has reached a dead end, said Brazil's Minister of Environment and Climate, Marina Silva, during the closing plenary session of COP29, Trend reports.

"Among all the remaining problems, financing occupies a central place. Unfortunately, the process has reached a dead end. The main reason is that only yesterday we received access to the text and specific figures on financing. However, there are still aspects that require further development," she said.

The Minister stressed that donor countries must focus on fulfilling their funding commitments.

"Developing countries are not asking for aid for their own benefit. We are talking about resources needed for transition and transformation that will benefit everyone. These countries are not looking for funding to address poverty, although indirectly this can help, because the increase in extreme climate events exacerbates poverty. The goal is to make efforts that will benefit everyone," Silva added.